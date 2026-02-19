Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363,961 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 388.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,848,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,209,000 after buying an additional 1,469,896 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,143.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 588,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,206 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,843,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,316,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,022,000.

ITB opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $82.71 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average of $104.75.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

