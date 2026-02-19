Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in ASML by 17.8% in the third quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in ASML by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 78.3% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,468.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,493.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,264.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,047.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.89.

ASML Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $1,200.00 price objective on ASML in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.