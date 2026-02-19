Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares $TNA

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 30.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 21,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Family Office Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 84,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,170,000.

NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $60.44.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership.

