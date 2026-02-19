Avestar Capital LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF $ULST

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 666,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,085 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $27,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,562,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,938,000 after buying an additional 434,344 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 61,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,452,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.58 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1394 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months. ULST was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.