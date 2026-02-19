Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $47.49 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

Key Stories Impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF this week:

(Free Report)

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.