Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $47.49 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.
Key Stories Impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Rising geopolitical tensions — reports of growing risks around a potential U.S.-Iran conflict are boosting safe‑haven demand for gold, a key driver for SGOL. Gold Edges Higher Amid Growing Risks of U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Spot gold spiked after U.S. housing‑starts data, lifting physical prices and supporting SGOL’s NAV. Stronger nominal spot levels make the ETF more attractive to buyers. Spot gold spikes to $4,969/oz after U.S. housing starts rise 3.9% in November, 6.2% in December
- Positive Sentiment: Bargain buying and short‑covering have driven rallies in gold and silver, providing near‑term support for gold ETFs like SGOL. Gold, silver rally on bargain buying
- Positive Sentiment: Technical setups and Fed‑minutes anticipation keep a bullish structure for gold (support at key moving averages); investors expecting eventual rate cuts are favoring gold exposure. Gold and Silver Technical Analysis: Bullish Structure Builds Ahead of FOMC Minutes
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note gold is vulnerable to short‑term weakness but could rebound if key supports (50‑day MA, Fibonacci levels) hold — this creates a two‑sided risk profile for SGOL. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Key Support Holds Amid Short-Term Weakness
- Neutral Sentiment: Gold‑mining earnings (e.g., Newmont’s report) and miners’ outlooks can influence broader metals sentiment but affect SGOL indirectly since it holds physical bullion. Gold Mining Stock Rallying Into This Week’s Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Recent pullbacks and long liquidations have produced sharp short‑term losses at times, showing risk of renewed weakness if sentiment flips. Gold, silver see strong losses amid weak long liquidation
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier U.S.–Iran diplomatic developments and position adjustments pushed gold lower at times; easing geopolitical risk or positioning shifts could reverse recent gains. Gold and Silver Prices Fall as U.S.-Iran Talks Begin. Trump Says Tehran Wants a Deal.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile
The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.