Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Robotics ETF $IBOT

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Robotics ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000.

NASDAQ IBOT opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.28. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 38.0%.

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

