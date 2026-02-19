Avestar Capital LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

Avestar Capital LLC cut its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up about 0.5% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.8%

QQQE opened at $103.17 on Thursday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.70.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

