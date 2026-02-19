Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF) Short Interest Update

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 43,276 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 35,729 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 70,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVSF opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

Get Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF

About Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF investing in investment-grade, short-term fixed income securities across sectors from issuers around the globe. AVSF was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.