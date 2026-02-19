AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.9348.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 7th.

AT&T Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of T stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $195.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,565,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,737,000 after buying an additional 190,109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Equity LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Valley Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 37,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

