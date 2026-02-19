Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.60 and last traded at $81.42, with a volume of 1204561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.38.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of -111.47, a PEG ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,079.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 130,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,346.40. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $1,188,688.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,396,387.60. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 475,758 shares of company stock valued at $68,994,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 60.4% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Atlassian by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

