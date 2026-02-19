Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.74. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 16,603 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Atlantic American

Atlantic American Stock Up 7.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAME. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation is a Florida-based holding company that engages in the insurance business through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The company’s operations are organized into four principal segments: Life Insurance, Accident and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Risk Retention Group. Through these lines of business, Atlantic American provides a range of insurance products and services to individuals, businesses and affinity groups across the United States.

In its Life Insurance segment, Atlantic American offers traditional whole life and universal life policies, emphasizing guaranteed death benefits and cash value accumulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.