ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATI by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,353,000 after buying an additional 57,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at about $146,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATI by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATI by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,375,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in ATI by 11.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 943,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,487,000 after purchasing an additional 98,537 shares during the period.

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut ATI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ATI from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

ATI stock opened at $148.65 on Thursday. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $242,289.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,013.24. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 53,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $5,896,811.76. Following the sale, the chairman owned 132,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,525,368.48. This trade represents a 28.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 67,002 shares of company stock worth $7,170,952 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

