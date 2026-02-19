AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,294 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up 1.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $62,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 77,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 310,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,813,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 191,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $122.48 and a 1-year high of $212.71. The company has a market capitalization of $323.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.74.

AstraZeneca Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.595 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

