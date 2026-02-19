Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.339 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Armstrong World Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $196.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.73. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $122.37 and a 52-week high of $206.08.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

