Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.80 and traded as low as $7.31. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 383,019 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $213.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus’s approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company’s pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

