Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Trading 10.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,000 and last traded at GBX 4,000. Approximately 1,451,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 17,376,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,617.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,992.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33. The firm has a market cap of £38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,476.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,846.73.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Antofagasta had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antofagasta plc will post 87.0403995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

