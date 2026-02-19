Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Trading 10.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,000 and last traded at GBX 4,000. Approximately 1,451,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 17,376,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,617.
Antofagasta News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Antofagasta this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record FY profits and EBITDA supported by strong copper prices, lifting core profit materially year‑on‑year — a clear fundamental tailwind for cash flow and shareholder returns. Antofagasta FY EBITDA hits new high on strong copper prices
- Positive Sentiment: Sector dynamics: rising copper demand/prices are benefiting miners including Antofagasta, reinforcing upside to near‑term earnings if metal prices hold. Miners BHP and Antofagasta cash in on soaring copper demand as investors pile into metals
- Neutral Sentiment: Antofagasta reported quarterly EPS and published the analyst slide deck / conference call materials (useful for modelling free cash flow and capex timing). Listen to Conference Call / View Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Company reiterated its 2026 production outlook and reported 2025 EBITDA roughly in line with consensus — this removes a near‑term downside risk but offered no upside surprise. Antofagasta reports in-line 2025 EBITDA and keeps 2026 output outlook; shares dip
- Negative Sentiment: Some metrics disappointed: revenue and operating profit were reported below some analyst expectations, which prompted profit‑taking despite headline EBITDA gains. Antofagasta posts revenue, operating profit below analyst expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction included a share dip in some coverage notes — investors trimmed positions after mixed results (strong commodity‑driven profits but limited upside vs expectations). Antofagasta’s shares dip despite soaring revenue
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,992.86.
Antofagasta Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33. The firm has a market cap of £38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,476.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,846.73.
Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Antofagasta had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antofagasta plc will post 87.0403995 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.