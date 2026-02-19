Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Stock Price Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 and last traded at GBX 1.25. 80,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 256,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35.

Anemoi International Stock Down 7.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.26. The company has a market cap of £1.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of -0.29.

About Anemoi International

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

