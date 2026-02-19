Analysts Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Price Target at C$93.75

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$93.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$96.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

TSE LUG opened at C$107.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.02. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$37.49 and a 1-year high of C$125.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$113.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$101.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7058 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

