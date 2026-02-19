Analysts Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) PT at $145.40

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st.

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.79. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $145.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.62 per share, for a total transaction of $25,086.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,285.34. This represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $739,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,701.76. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,571,000 after purchasing an additional 58,691 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 38.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 627,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,955,000 after buying an additional 175,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,670,000 after buying an additional 45,037 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 9.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 629,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after buying an additional 53,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 23.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after acquiring an additional 73,220 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

