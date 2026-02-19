Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT) recently:

2/10/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $304.00 to $259.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new $280.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

1/27/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $281.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $307.00 to $304.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $313.00 to $275.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Flutter Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2026 – Flutter Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/15/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $245.00 to $225.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $248.00.

1/14/2026 – Flutter Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2026 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/8/2026 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Texas Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/5/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/5/2026 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $311.00 to $313.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $305.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

