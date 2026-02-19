Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $387.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.36.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.63. 1,731,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,513. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $355.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.67 and its 200-day moving average is $263.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total transaction of $2,271,227.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,381.39. The trade was a 30.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $3,069,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,783,760.96. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,544 shares of company stock worth $15,320,417. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,409.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 526,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sparrow LLC DE purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,272,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and very strong Q2 guidance: ADI reported EPS $2.46 and revenue $3.16B, both above consensus, and issued Q2 guidance (EPS 2.73–3.03, revenue roughly $3.4–3.6B) that materially exceeded Street estimates — the core driver behind the bullish re-rating. Press Release

Q1 beat and very strong Q2 guidance: ADI reported EPS $2.46 and revenue $3.16B, both above consensus, and issued Q2 guidance (EPS 2.73–3.03, revenue roughly $3.4–3.6B) that materially exceeded Street estimates — the core driver behind the bullish re-rating. Positive Sentiment: AI/data-center momentum: Management cited record data-center orders and broad industrial strength — the company is being positioned as a beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, underpinning higher revenue and margin expectations. Reuters: AI boom

AI/data-center momentum: Management cited record data-center orders and broad industrial strength — the company is being positioned as a beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, underpinning higher revenue and margin expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target raises: Multiple firms (Benchmark, Needham, Wells Fargo, Cantor Fitzgerald, Stifel and others) raised ratings/targets — several to ~$360–$400 — which supports upside in consensus valuation and buyer interest. Benzinga: analyst moves

Analyst upgrades and price-target raises: Multiple firms (Benchmark, Needham, Wells Fargo, Cantor Fitzgerald, Stifel and others) raised ratings/targets — several to ~$360–$400 — which supports upside in consensus valuation and buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return increases: Board raised the quarterly dividend ~11% to $1.10 and the company continues buybacks — reinforces income/cash-flow story and is supportive of longer-term multiple expansion. Dividend release

Shareholder return increases: Board raised the quarterly dividend ~11% to $1.10 and the company continues buybacks — reinforces income/cash-flow story and is supportive of longer-term multiple expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Bull-case commentary and price-target talk: Several outlets and analysts argue ADI can reach ~$400 this year based on margin expansion, cash flow, and AI tailwinds — bullish narrative but timing/execution still matter. MarketBeat: $400 case

Bull-case commentary and price-target talk: Several outlets and analysts argue ADI can reach ~$400 this year based on margin expansion, cash flow, and AI tailwinds — bullish narrative but timing/execution still matter. Negative Sentiment: Muted/discordant market reaction and short-term profit-taking: some coverage notes the share response has been muted at times despite very strong results, suggesting early profit-taking or market skepticism about sustainability. That dynamic can cap near-term gains. Seeking Alpha: muted reaction

Muted/discordant market reaction and short-term profit-taking: some coverage notes the share response has been muted at times despite very strong results, suggesting early profit-taking or market skepticism about sustainability. That dynamic can cap near-term gains. Negative Sentiment: Governance and insider activity: recent coverage highlights a governance debate over special-meeting rights and noticeable insider selling reported in some datasets — these issues can create headline risk and give some investors pause. Yahoo Finance: governance

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

