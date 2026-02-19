Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.0 million-$398.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.6 million. Amplitude also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.020–0.010 EPS.

Shares of AMPL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,264. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $940.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Amplitude has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.020–0.010 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Amplitude and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Amplitude from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

In related news, CEO Spenser Skates sold 42,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $513,343.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,177.28. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 52,843 shares of company stock worth $623,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amplitude this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised forward expectations — Amplitude set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $0.08–$0.13 (turning positive) and Q1‑2026 EPS guidance that’s materially better than consensus, signaling a path to profitability and reducing near‑term downside risk. Press Release

Management raised forward expectations — Amplitude set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $0.08–$0.13 (turning positive) and Q1‑2026 EPS guidance that’s materially better than consensus, signaling a path to profitability and reducing near‑term downside risk. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $100 million share‑repurchase program (up to ~11.8% of shares), which typically supports the share price and signals the board views shares as undervalued. RTT News

Board authorized a $100 million share‑repurchase program (up to ~11.8% of shares), which typically supports the share price and signals the board views shares as undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Product and growth narrative: Amplitude launched “agentic” AI analytics and says AI agents now drive ~25% of platform queries and management is targeting ~15% revenue growth for 2026 — a key catalyst if adoption continues. MSN

Product and growth narrative: Amplitude launched “agentic” AI analytics and says AI agents now drive ~25% of platform queries and management is targeting ~15% revenue growth for 2026 — a key catalyst if adoption continues. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results were mixed but in line: EPS of $0.04 met Street estimates and revenue of $91.4M slightly topped forecasts; investors can dig into the call transcript/slides for detail on churn, ARPU and margins. MarketBeat transcript

Quarterly results were mixed but in line: EPS of $0.04 met Street estimates and revenue of $91.4M slightly topped forecasts; investors can dig into the call transcript/slides for detail on churn, ARPU and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage changes: Several broker notes adjusted targets but maintained constructive ratings (see below for specifics) — this keeps institutional interest but tempers near‑term upside. Benzinga

Coverage changes: Several broker notes adjusted targets but maintained constructive ratings (see below for specifics) — this keeps institutional interest but tempers near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Two analysts cut price targets (Piper Sandler: $12→$10; BTIG: $14→$10). Although ratings stayed “overweight/buy,” the lower targets highlight tempered expectations for near‑term multiple expansion. Benzinga The Fly

Two analysts cut price targets (Piper Sandler: $12→$10; BTIG: $14→$10). Although ratings stayed “overweight/buy,” the lower targets highlight tempered expectations for near‑term multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics remain weak: Amplitude still shows a negative net margin and negative ROE, meaning long‑term valuation depends on sustained revenue growth and margin improvement. Press Release

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 57.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Amplitude by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amplitude by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

