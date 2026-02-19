Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $515,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,831,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 101.6% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $147.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

