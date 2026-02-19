American Express Company $AXP Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891,753 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,639 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 15.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of American Express worth $960,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,598,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $531,038,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $2,763,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP opened at $346.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.80. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $237.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. American Express’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.73.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This represents a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

