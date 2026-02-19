AlpInvest Partners B.V. Has $6.44 Million Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

AlpInvest Partners B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,186 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets makes up about 16.3% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOOD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $630,262.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,614.84. This represents a 39.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,939 shares of company stock worth $84,749,747. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $75.21 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average is $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

