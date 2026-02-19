Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AENT. Wall Street Zen lowered Alliance Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alliance Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Alliance Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AENT opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. Alliance Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $368.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.38 million. Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 20.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $525,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 130,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 62,510 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a distributor of physical media and related entertainment products, serving retailers, public libraries and online merchants. The company’s core business revolves around the wholesale distribution of music and video titles on CD, DVD and Blu-ray formats, as well as vinyl records, audiobooks, video games and select gift and novelty items. By maintaining a broad catalog of new and catalog titles, Alliance Entertainment enables brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels to access an extensive range of products from major and independent labels.

In addition to its product offerings, Alliance Entertainment provides supply-chain and logistics services designed to streamline inventory management and order fulfillment.

