Alembic Global Advisors Upgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to “Strong-Buy”

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Huntsman Stock Up 8.3%

HUN stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.70. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,364,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,265 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 29.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,062,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,563 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 476.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,841,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after buying an additional 2,348,598 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $21,953,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,651,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

