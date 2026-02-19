Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 8,700 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 395.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APP opened at $404.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $577.60 and its 200-day moving average is $572.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.49.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

APP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.77.

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 17,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.48, for a total value of $8,598,437.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,584,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,432,941.52. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.10, for a total transaction of $3,973,868.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 46,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,754,752.40. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,286 shares of company stock valued at $86,062,422. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

