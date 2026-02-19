Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,245 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.40 to $64.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.4%

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Chairman Richard C. Adkerson sold 248,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $15,576,346.80. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,509,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,372,673.20. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,059.06. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,486 shares of company stock valued at $35,791,937. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Key Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company secured a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian government to amend PT Freeport Indonesia’s special mining business license (IUPK) for a life‑of‑resource extension of operating rights — this lowers regulatory tenure risk for Grasberg (a top global copper/gold asset) and strengthens Freeport’s long‑term production and cash‑flow outlook. FCX Announces Agreement for Life of Resource Extension of Operating Rights in Grasberg Minerals District

Company secured a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian government to amend PT Freeport Indonesia’s special mining business license (IUPK) for a life‑of‑resource extension of operating rights — this lowers regulatory tenure risk for Grasberg (a top global copper/gold asset) and strengthens Freeport’s long‑term production and cash‑flow outlook. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on FCX to $76 (from $68) and maintained a Buy rating — a prominent broker upgrade that can attract flows and supports upside expectations versus the current market price. Jefferies adjusts Freeport McMoran PT to $76 from $68, maintains buy rating

Jefferies raised its price target on FCX to $76 (from $68) and maintained a Buy rating — a prominent broker upgrade that can attract flows and supports upside expectations versus the current market price. Negative Sentiment: Senior insiders disclosed stock sales this week: CFO Maree Robertson sold 48,500 shares (filed with the SEC) and CAO Ellie Mikes sold 11,000 shares — sizable disposals that may be viewed negatively by some investors even if they’re routine or for diversification. SEC filing — CFO sale SEC filing — CAO sale

Senior insiders disclosed stock sales this week: CFO Maree Robertson sold 48,500 shares (filed with the SEC) and CAO Ellie Mikes sold 11,000 shares — sizable disposals that may be viewed negatively by some investors even if they’re routine or for diversification. Negative Sentiment: Sector commentary highlights strong performance from peers (e.g., BHP) and increased copper demand — but also notes Freeport is still dealing with the aftermath of the 2025 Grasberg mudflow, which has limited near‑term production and may delay Freeport’s ability to fully benefit from a copper rally. (Market positioning and operational recovery timelines remain key risks.)

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

