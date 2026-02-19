Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $5.71 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,935,000 after purchasing an additional 444,940 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,920,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,413,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 11.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,473,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,134,000 after purchasing an additional 354,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Teradyne by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,047,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,036,000 after buying an additional 1,125,868 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore increased their target price on Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.24.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,804,165.79. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 3.0%

TER stock opened at $314.82 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $327.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.