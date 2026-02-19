Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A $LLYVA

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 594,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,610 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A comprises approximately 0.6% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A were worth $56,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 3,472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLYVA stock opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.37. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $643,388.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,587,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,355,611.96. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,814.20. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 497,554 shares of company stock valued at $43,484,018.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway still holds a large position (roughly 10.6M shares after the recent trades), signalling it has not exited the investment — that continued ownership can be read as long‑term conviction. InsiderTrades alert

Berkshire Hathaway still holds a large position (roughly 10.6M shares after the recent trades), signalling it has not exited the investment — that continued ownership can be read as long‑term conviction. Positive Sentiment: Reported short interest is minimal, reducing the risk of short‑squeeze volatility or heavy short‑selling pressure in the near term. MarketBeat LLYVA page

Reported short interest is minimal, reducing the risk of short‑squeeze volatility or heavy short‑selling pressure in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: The transactions were executed as multiple open‑market sales across several days (Jan. 6–16) rather than a single block trade, a pattern consistent with portfolio rebalancing or liquidity management rather than an abrupt change in strategy. SEC filing

The transactions were executed as multiple open‑market sales across several days (Jan. 6–16) rather than a single block trade, a pattern consistent with portfolio rebalancing or liquidity management rather than an abrupt change in strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume today is below the stock’s average, so intraday moves may reflect lighter flows and not broad market conviction.

Trading volume today is below the stock’s average, so intraday moves may reflect lighter flows and not broad market conviction. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire sold roughly 330,518 LLYVA shares across Jan. 6–16 (multiple tranches totaling several hundred thousand shares), which increases supply and can be perceived negatively by the market; the trades were disclosed in SEC filings. SEC filing

Berkshire sold roughly 330,518 LLYVA shares across Jan. 6–16 (multiple tranches totaling several hundred thousand shares), which increases supply and can be perceived negatively by the market; the trades were disclosed in SEC filings. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is weak (Weiss Ratings reissued a sell) and the technical setup (50‑day below 200‑day) is bearish, which could limit near‑term upside until sentiment or trend improves. Weiss Ratings

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company’s live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

