Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 12.26%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.670 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,526,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. President Capital increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $289,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,630.50. This represents a 29.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 6,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $577,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,389.26. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,254. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 438.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 538 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

