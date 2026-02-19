AIREA (LON:AIEA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.64 and traded as low as GBX 19.02. AIREA shares last traded at GBX 21, with a volume of 50,848 shares traded.

AIREA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.68. The company has a market cap of £7.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.08.

AIREA Company Profile

AIREA plc is a UK design-led specialist flooring company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, supplying to both UK and international markets. Since 2007, the Group has been focused solely on floor coverings and enjoys a strong and growing brand position within the commercial flooring market.

