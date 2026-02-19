Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.07 and traded as high as GBX 63.50. Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 62, with a volume of 549 shares.

Aeorema Communications Stock Down 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.07.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

