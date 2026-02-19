Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in SFL Corporation Ltd. $SFL

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,623 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SFL worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,297,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after buying an additional 704,710 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 233,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. Weiss Ratings raised SFL from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

SFL Price Performance

Shares of SFL opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. SFL Corporation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.47.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SFL had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $175.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

About SFL

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) is an independent owner of modern, large-size ocean-going vessels that provides finance and leasing services to the global shipping industry. The company’s fleet encompasses a diversified mix of crude oil tankers, product and chemical tankers, liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units. By structuring long-term charter agreements and bareboat leases with major oil companies, commodity traders and offshore operators, Ship Finance International seeks to deliver stable cash flows and risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

In its core business, Ship Finance International acquires or finances vessels through forward sales agreements and then charters them out under fixed-rate contracts, typically ranging from five to 20 years in duration.

See Also

