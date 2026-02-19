Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,344 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,204,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,095 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $153,816,000. SWF LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. SWF LLC now owns 1,868,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,906,000 after buying an additional 1,835,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 12,540,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,766,000 after buying an additional 1,356,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IJH opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

