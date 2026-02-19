Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,139 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of General Mills worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 10.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore set a $45.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of GIS stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of -0.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.47%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

