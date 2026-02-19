Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $176.55, but opened at $167.20. Advantest shares last traded at $165.73, with a volume of 23,593 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Advantest alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advantest

Advantest Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.24.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Advantest Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Advantest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantest Corporation (OTCMKTS: ATEYY) is a Japan-headquartered company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of semiconductor test equipment and related measurement systems. Its core business is supplying automatic test equipment (ATE) and test solutions used by semiconductor manufacturers, fabless companies and outsourced test houses to validate integrated circuits, memory products, system-on-chip (SoC) devices and a broad range of analog, digital and mixed-signal components.

The company’s product portfolio includes handlers and test systems for packaged devices and wafer-level test, testers for memory and logic devices, signal and measurement instruments, and test interface and support products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.