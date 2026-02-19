Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Lanesha Minnix Sells 1,000 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $316,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,702.70. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 2.3%

AEIS opened at $321.34 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.81. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price objective on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

