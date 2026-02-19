Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Accor SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.98, but opened at $11.45. Accor shares last traded at $11.4430, with a volume of 16,925 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

Accor is a leading global hospitality group headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, with operations spanning more than 100 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Founded in 1967 by Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson, the company has grown from a single motel in Lille into one of the world’s largest hotel operators and owners, offering accommodation and hospitality services to both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s extensive brand portfolio covers a wide spectrum of market segments, ranging from luxury and premium offerings to midscale and economy hotels.

