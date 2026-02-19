Aberdeen Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,971 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $19,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,636.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $192.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $208.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.10. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company’s product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.