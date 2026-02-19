Aberdeen Group plc Increases Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Masco were worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Masco by 114.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore set a $78.00 target price on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.94.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.Masco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

