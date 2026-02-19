Aberdeen Group plc Has $15.80 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research set a $94.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $83.01.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.160 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

