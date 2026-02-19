Aberdeen Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Aberdeen Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $19,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,997,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,479,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,819,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,411,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,367.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,578.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,590.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,280.86 and a 52-week high of $2,217.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,975.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,007.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,085.52. The trade was a 60.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

