Abacus Global Management (NYSE:ABX) Insider Sean Mcnealy Sells 2,386 Shares of Stock

Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:ABX – Get Free Report) insider Sean Mcnealy sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $19,994.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,464,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,456,448.60. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Abacus Global Management Price Performance

ABX stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Abacus Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $868.02 million, a P/E ratio of 111.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Abacus Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABX. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Abacus Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Abacus Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abacus Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abacus Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

About Abacus Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.