80,000 Shares in Kirby Corporation $KEX Bought by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kirby at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $472,982,000 after purchasing an additional 134,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kirby by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,282,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,900,000 after buying an additional 959,209 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Kirby by 10.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,165,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,638,000 after buying an additional 211,231 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 32.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,966,000 after buying an additional 299,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kirby by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Kirby from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kirby from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE:KEX opened at $128.07 on Thursday. Kirby Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $132.18. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.40.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The shipping company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $851.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.82 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $171,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,326.96. The trade was a 61.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $243,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,731.56. This represents a 74.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 63,898 shares of company stock worth $7,081,741 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

