62,376 Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Block by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 179,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at about $5,383,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at about $5,400,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $2,055,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Block by 2,385.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,255,000 after purchasing an additional 587,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Block from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Block in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.97.

Block Stock Up 5.7%

XYZ stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $500,946.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 521,352 shares in the company, valued at $32,302,969.92. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnaud Weber sold 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $435,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 259,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,950.40. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 54,796 shares of company stock worth $3,395,943 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Block

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

