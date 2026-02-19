5,709 Shares in Sempra Energy $SRE Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $3,091,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,903,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,429,000 after purchasing an additional 327,154 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $95.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $698,081.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,731.20. This trade represents a 15.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.74. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Further Reading

