55,663 Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares during the period. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $402,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,790,000 after buying an additional 95,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $57,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE opened at $157.16 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $282,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,632.40. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $37,979.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $20,219,045.88. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

