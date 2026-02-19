30,788 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,788 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000. Fortinet accounts for about 1.6% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 59.6% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 330,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 258.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,321,160.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fortinet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

